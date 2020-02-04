2nd ‘Lessons From Lea Cocktail Social’ aims at raising money for cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- It's a fun night for a great cause.

That is what The Cure Starts Now is hoping to provide this February. The Cure Starts Now is a research foundation aimed at finding what they call the “homerun cure,” to all cancers, starting with pediatric brain cancer.

The CT chapter was founded in honor of 6-year-old Lea Doran, a Hamden native. Lea's parents, Christa and Mike, are the founders and owners of Tuff Girl Fitness and Perpetual Strength in Hamden. Lea was diagnosed with DIPG, a rare terminal brain cancer, in August of 2017. She battled so bravely for 9 months before gaining her wings in May 2018, just shy of her 7th birthday.

Now, the organization is having its second annual Lessons From Lea Cocktail Social on February 29th in her honor. The event is being held at Roia Restaurant in New Haven. Last year’s event raised over $60,000, and they are again looking to make this year's event an even bigger success. 100% of the money raised will go toward the research.

For more on the event go their website.