2nd student dies after truck plows into Oklahoma high school runners

Police in Oklahoma believe the high school cross-country runners were on a sidewalk when a pickup plowed into their group.

Author: TEGNA

A school official says a second suburban Oklahoma City high school student has died after a group of cross-country runners was struck by a pickup on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the truck was driven by a man whose son was killed in a weekend traffic crash.

Moore Public Schools safety and security director Dustin Horstkoetter said Tuesday that sophomore Yuridia Martinez had been hospitalized since the Monday crash, but has since died. Senior Rachel Freeman was killed Monday as the students ran outside the school.

Police believe the students were running on a sidewalk. They arrested 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend.

He’s facing charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said Monday that Townsend drove off but was stopped three blocks away by a witness who had pursued him.

Reporter Emily Collins tweeted out photos from the scene that showed a damaged pick-up truck surrounded by law enforcement.

This is the truck police say plowed through a group of students outside of #Moore High School this afternoon. Look at the damage to the front! This is about two blocks east of the high school. @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/E0H7eGmnUS — Emily Collins (@EmilyTVNews) February 3, 2020