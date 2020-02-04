AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Amy Klobuchar 'feeling good' in Iowa amid caucus result delays

Posted 8:40 AM, February 4, 2020, by and , Updated at 08:43AM, February 4, 2020

Author: Associated Press, TEGNA

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Amy Klobuchar thanked her supporters in Des Moines, Iowa for helping the campaign “punch above” their weight even as caucus results were delayed.

DES MOINES, IOWA – FEBRUARY 03: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) addresses supporters, as her husband John Bessler (L) looks on, at her caucus night watch party before results come in on February 03, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa democratic party officials are delaying the results as they do “quality control checks.” Iowa is the first contest in the 2020 presidential nominating process with the candidates then moving on to New Hampshire. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Klobuchar told a cheering crowd: “We are feeling so good tonight,” adding “somehow, some way, I’m going to get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire.”

She was referencing the next contest in the primary season, set for a week from Tuesday.

Pete Buttigieg declares victory in Iowa caucuses despite lack of results

The Iowa Democratic Party says the delay in reporting caucus votes Monday is the result of a “reporting issue” and not because of a “hack or an intrusion.”

Much of the blame was placed on a mobile app that organizers say wasn’t tested until hours before the caucuses began. The app was the tool caucus locations were told to use to report their results to the state party. Caucus secretaries were relegated to calling in their results, delaying the final results into Tuesday.

 

