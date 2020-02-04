AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Back on stand, Weinstein accuser declares: ‘He is my rapist’

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at criminal court on December 11, 2019 in New York City. Weinstein returned to court for a ruling on whether he will remain free on bail or if his bail will be raised to $5 million before his trial starts January 6 . (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her was back on the witness stand Tuesday, a day after she became so upset while being questioned by the movie mogul’s lawyers that the judge suspended her cross examination.

Subdued and somber, the woman stared at jurors and told them she wanted them to know that Weinstein was “my rapist.”

The woman is expected to be on the stand much of the day as Weinstein’s lawyers continue a painstaking review of emails and other evidence they say paint the 34-year-old as manipulative.

Weinstein has said any sexual encounters were consensual.

