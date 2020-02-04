× Biden campaign demands answers after reporting ‘failures’ at Iowa caucus

Author: TEGNA

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is demanding answers from the Iowa Democratic Party in response to “the considerable flaws” in Iowa’s caucus reporting system.

Problems with a mobile app appear to have forced a huge delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday night as the campaigns, voters and the media were pressing party officials for an explanation — and getting few answers.

In a letter, Biden campaign general counsel Dana Remus declared that “the app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed.”

“Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide,” Remus wrote to top Iowa Democratic party officials.

The Iowa Democratic Party says the caucus results have been delayed because of unspecified “quality checks.” They say, however, that the problem is a “reporting issue,” not a “hack or an intrusion.

JUST IN: Biden campaign general counsel Dana Remus sent a letter to top Iowa Democratic Party officials demanding “full explanations and relevant information” for the “failed” systems the IDP deployed for tonight’s caucuses. Read the letter: pic.twitter.com/w6RtTVkDPt — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 4, 2020

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign claimed that he had posted a record performance in the Republican caucuses and that Democrats were responsible for the issues with results.

“Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history. It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process.” Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said. “Trump posted a record performance in the well-run GOP Iowa caucuses with record turnout for an incumbent.”