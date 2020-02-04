If you have any consumer issues, a scam or a warnings for Brent, email him at BRENT@fox61.com.
Brent’s Got Your Back: Energy coke, tail gate accessory, ‘Barbie Wellness’
-
Brent`s Got Your Back: Dealing with winter weather travel
-
Brent`s Got Your back: FDA recalls heartburn, blood pressure
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Tax ID Theft Scam
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Super Bowl Scams
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: IRS revamps W-4 form
-
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Acetaminophen and Equifax
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Filing your taxes for free
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Money tips for millennials
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Phone scams, stroller recall, and Equifax latest
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Toyota recall
-
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Self defense for ride share users
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Scams targeting consumers getting healthy
-
Brent’s Got Your Back: Telsa, infant sleeper warning, and tips on mattress buying