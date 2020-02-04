College campuses educate students and staff about coronavirus scare 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - College campuses around the state responded to the Coronavirus scare. They warned students and staff to take precaution, especially those who just came back from China.

Students at Yale University said they have received multiple emails and notices educating them about the virus. The University said anyone who came back from Mainland. China should isolate themselves for at least 14 days for everyone's safety.

"I feel like personally I’ve just been trying to wash my hands and get more sleep and drink more water. I don’t know what else I can do," said Raissa Lou, a student at Yale University.

Lou said she has been worrying about her family in China. Even though they live in Chengdu which is several hours from Wuhan, the speed at which the Coronavirus spreads is nerve-racking.

'I feel like it’s really scary for them and like I feel really bad because also my family lives in China but I feel like here, it seems like they might have been overreacting a little but like obviously it’s such a scary thing," added Lou.

Even though there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Connecticut, Yale University reacted and took action.

In a statement in part, they said:

“We are continuing to work closely with the Connecticut Department of Public Health to track the overall situation regarding coronavirus and to protect the health and wellbeing of the Yale community.”

The University said any student or staff who have returned from Mainland China since January 20th of this year should register with Yale Health. Those who returned before the 20th and are not showing symptoms are exempt.

Drew Grinde, a junior at Yale, said the Coronavirus does not scare him yet, but is prepared for New Haven to be on the list.

"I don’t tend to think about it. I think the minute we get an email saying it’s in new haven, I probably won’t go to class. I’m not that surprised especially when you find out it happened in an unsanitary meat market I believe in China. Very densely populated area and now how quickly things travel, people can get it in a matter of a day," said Grinde.

UConn also responded similarly and acknowledged the campus' large population of students from China.

In a statement, the University said in part:

“Students and employees who plan to visit China for other professional or personal reasons are reminded to register their travel with UConn Global Affairs and seek approval as required by University policy.”

Any student who is experiencing symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath is encouraged to immediately see their doctor or visit a health professional on campus.

