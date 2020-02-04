× DOJ opposes former Gov. Rowland’s motion to end his supervised release early

HARTFORD — The Department of Justice filed a response to former Governor John Rowland’s motion to end his supervised release early.

Rowland was released from federal custody in 2018 and sent to a halfway house. He is currently serving 18 months of supervised release.

The DOJ said that since Rowland is just halfway over his supervision, that early release is not warranted.

Rowland is employed with Prison Fellowship, which helps prisoners, former prisoners, and their families. The position requires Rowland to visit prisons in the Northeast but many states in the region do not allow people on probation entrance.

The DOJ, though it supports Prison Fellowship, argued the Rowland’s employment is not at risk and he has not demonstrated exceptionally good behavior.

Read the filing below: