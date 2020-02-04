× Dulos divorce trial officially dismissed

STAMFORD — A judgement of dismissal was filed on February 4 for the divorce case between Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Farber Dulos, officially ending the divorce trial.

This decision comes a week after Fotis Dulos was found in his home unresponsive. He was declared dead two days later.

Jennifer Dulos had filed for divorce in 2017. She went missing on May 24, 2019.

Gloria Farber, Jennifer’s mother, was granted custody of the five Dulos children in July of 2019.

A motion was filed by Fotis Dulos’ camp to dismiss the case, so that he can have accesses to his children.

Fotis Dulos’ estate is still facing civil trial with Farber. She is suing Dulos for unpaid loans.