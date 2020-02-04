EXCLUSIVE: One Year Since the Murder of Alice Figueroa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- It’s been one year since the tragic death of 27-year-old Alice Figueroa. Police say Alice was killed by her boyfriend, Benjamin Morales.

According to the arrest warrant, police said Morales showed up at her apartment and fatally shot her. They say he then fled the scene and was found in South Carolina a month after the murder.

Figueroa had filed a complaint about Morales after a prior fight and an arrest warrant was obtained but not served.

One year later here sisters, Genesis and Michelle sat down with Fox 61, Alice’s family and friends have plans to open up a domestic violence shelter in hopes to help others.

Her sister Genesis explaining to while it still feels like yesterday opening up the shelter will help find “comforting because I feel like I’m helping other people it would give me ease knowing that I’m helping someone who is in the same shoes as her and you never know you’re here today and then you’re gone”

Morales is still in prison and according to the family there is no set court date as of now. The family is planning a vigil in Alice's honor later this month. There hope justice for their sister, Alice.