Forged in Fire; UConn students start metal working club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STORRS -- There is lots of noise on the University of Connecticut campus especially in the area of the Gant Science Complex.

There, in a basement lab, students have worked to build a forge and begin a metal working club. Lesley Frame, an assistant professor of material science and engineering at the UConn School of Engineering serves as a faculty adviser to the students and said, "we have the materials, we have lots of steel tools, and the students just go at it."

The Metal Working Club -- or Blacksmithing Club -- has about 40 full-time students signed up with many more who have shown interest.

Projects include everything from creating metal ornaments to small swords. Sam Bedard, a 5th year senior in the UConn Engineering School, began the metal working club last Spring.

"It started out as a hobby," Bedard said. "The main focus is to just get things done."

Quenten Dean, a UConn sophomore and club member added, "doing the fine work is what I enjoy, making it look handmade."