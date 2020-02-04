× Hall of Fame voter who snubbed Jeter keeps ballot private

The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 315 Hall voters, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain.

Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21.

He and Larry Walker will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26.

Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous pick last year when he was on all 425 ballots.