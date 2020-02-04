Hamden PD: New hire steals over $17k in items & his employment folder. Now they don’t remember his name

HAMDEN — Police are looking for a man they say stole over $17,000 worth of items from a gas station, as well as his employment folder.

According to police, the incident happened in “late January” at the Go On Gas station on Arch Street.

Officers were called on the report of a larceny. Police were reportedly told by the store owner that the suspect was a “new overnight employee” at the store. During the employee’s first solo shift, the store owner used an app on his phone to see the security cameras, according to police.

When he looked, the police said the store owner realized the employee had left. He quickly went down to the store and learned that the employee had reportedly stolen lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes, and money. It all totaled $17,183.

In addition to stealing the items and money, police said the new employee also stole his employment folder which contained his personal information. The store owner reportedly could not place the new employee’s name.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call Officer Jay Bunnell of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at 203-230-4030.