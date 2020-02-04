Hartford city council interviews Thody for chief of police 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD- It was one question after another Tuesday evening as City Council members interviewed Jason Thody for the role of Hartford Chief of Police. Thody, a veteran of almost 24 years with the department, said he’s always intended on pursuing the permanent position.

Thody was nominated by Mayor Luke Bronin to take on position as Hartford Chief of Police permanently last Wednesday, but the decision lies with the Hartford City Council.

“I do think I have the qualifications to do the job and do the job best,” Thody said.

“He might be the best candidate for the job, but right now he’s the only candidate for the job,” City Council Member Josh Michtom said.

City Council members Josh Michtom and Wildaliz Bermudez are fighting for more input in the process of picking a new police chief.

“We want to make sure that we have a true selection process and that different candidates and also diverse candidates are interviewed as well,” Bermudez said.

“He’s a good guy, I think he means well, but I have real concerns whether this process can possibly give us the best chief possible,” Mitchtom said.

While other council members said it’s unnecessary to pursue other candidates.

“We’re extremely lucky that we don't need to go through that we’ve got a department that’s functioning at an extremely high level,” City Council Member John Gale said. “I see no reason to change and no reason for a national search.”

Thody joined the Hartford police force back in 1996 and served in the past as Assistant Chief of Police. He was tapped as Interim Chief in April of 2019 and said he’s been hoping to step in permanently ever since.

"It would mean a tremendous amount to me to be able to continue in this role with the confidence of the counsel and the community and the mayor," Thody said.

There will be a public hearing held by the city’s Public Safety Committee Thursday at 6 p.m. at Classical Magnet School. Council members said a vote could be made as soon as their next meeting, which will be February 10.