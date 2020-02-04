Hartford Healthcare takes precautions as coronavirus spreads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- While no known cases of the coronavirus have been detected here in Connecticut, Hartford Hospital is taking precautions to make sure they’re ready just in case someone does test positive here in our state.

"Unfortunately at this time we have no known treatment for the coronavirus and that’s a concern," Hospital of Central Connecticut's Chief of Infectious Disease, Virginia Bieluch, MD said.

Eleven people in the U.S. tested positive for the virus. One here in the Northeast -- that was in Boston.

Now, the Hartford Healthcare system has taken precautions, just in case.

Part of these precautions include asking patients with flu-like symptoms if they have recently traveled to China.

"We are following the guidelines provided by the CDC and the quarantine for anyone who has visited the province. Hartford Healthcare's Chief Clinical Officer, Ajay Kumasi, MD said. "If any signs or symptoms of flu-like cough or fever arise they should seek a medical opinion."

The hospital demonstrated the protective wear they would need to use if someone was to test positive for coronavirus.

Officials say making sure that patient is isolated is key. A lot is still unknown about the virus, but healthcare providers say the symptoms look a lot like the flu.

“We know about the flu and we also have medications to treat the flu. We can prevent the flu, we also have medications to treat it, but data is still coming out about the corona virus,” Dr. Bieluch said.

They believe the spread of the coronavirus comes when people come in close contact with an infected person, similar to the spread of the flu.

As for how deadly the coronavirus is, that's still unknown. It is believed to have killed more than 400 people in China.

If you have any upcoming travel plans, health officials recommend checking the CDC guidelines before you go.