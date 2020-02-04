× Iowa caucus results won’t be out until later Tuesday after reporting delay

Author: TEGNA, Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party said early Tuesday morning it is working to validate results of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses following a “reporting issue” that left the country wondering which Democrat came out on top. The problem appeared centered around a mobile app that organizers didn’t get to test until hours before voting began.

In an early morning conference call, state party chair Troy Price insisted there was no hack or intrusion and that the problem was with getting the information to the party to tabulate. He said they were validating their data with every piece of paper.

“We have these backups in place for exactly this reason,” Price said.

Late Monday, problems with the app were forcing caucus chairs to do things the old-fashioned way and call in their results. Many were greeted with busy signals or were stuck on hold for more than an hour before reaching the party.

Shawn Sebastian, a precinct secretary in Ames, Iowa, told MSNBC that after spending two hours on hold, it took him 20 minutes to report the complex results of the caucus from his location.

The delay is forcing the candidates to write their own narrative without having official results.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who some of the final polls were predicting would be the winner Monday night, said he had a good feeling about what the results would hold.

“And when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well,” Sanders told a rally Monday night.

His campaign released what it said was internal numbers from nearly 40% of precincts Monday night. It showed Sanders leading the pack with 30% followed by Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 25%. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar rounded out the top 5, according to the Sanders campaign count.

Buttigieg declared victory even though no official results had been reported. Speaking to supporters late Monday in Des Moines, the Democratic presidential candidate said, “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

The campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called delays “a mess” and says that “every second that passes sort of undermines the process a little bit.”

Roger Lau told reporters at Warren’s watch party that the campaign had seen very little official data. But he said based on the campaign’s own internal figures, it sees a three-way jumble at the top with Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. He says their internal numbers show Joe Biden “a distant fourth.”

Biden declared success despite results not yet being released by the state Democratic Party.

His campaign released a statement demanding an explanation.

“We believe that the campaigns deserve full explanations and relevant information regarding the quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released,” Dana Reamus wrote to Iowa Democratic Party leaders on behalf of Biden.

Candidate Andrew Yang said his background as a technology entrepreneur would help solve the issues.

It might be helpful to have a President and government that understand technology so this sort of thing doesn’t happen. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) February 4, 2020

Former candidate Julián Castro, who is now a surrogate for Warren, tweeted that democracy had been “misserved” by the problems.

This is a total mess. I respect the people of Iowa, they’ve been great—but it’s become very clear that our democracy has been misserved by a broken system. #IACaucus — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 4, 2020

Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted about the confusion:

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Sources told NBC News that the state party hosted a conference call with the campaigns late Monday night and it became very heated. NBC News reported party leaders wound up hanging up on campaign officials who were pressing for more information on the reporting issues.

Nearly a dozen Democratic White House contenders are still vying for the chance to take on the president in November. Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses have been expected to provide some clarity for what has been a muddled nomination fight, but that remains to be seen.

At 7 p.m. Central time on Monday, voters gathered at more than 1,700 sites throughout Iowa and began declaring support for their preferred candidate. They then will participate in “alignment,” which allows supporters of eliminated candidates to choose again.

For the first time this year, the Iowa Democratic Party will report three sets of results: tallies for the “first alignment” and “final alignment,” as well as each candidate’s total of “state delegate equivalents.” Previously, only each candidate’s ultimate number of state convention delegates has been reported.

The Associated Press will declare the winner based on the number of state delegate equivalents.

Polls before the caucuses began suggested Sanders had a narrow lead, but any of the top four candidates could score victory in the unpredictable caucus system

Sanders won the first satellite caucus on Monday. The Wapello County Democrats reported that he won at the first satellite caucus location in Ottumwa, with a majority of caucusgoers standing in his favor.

In a Facebook post, the group wrote “these were the first votes cast in the United States for President.”

President Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses in a largely symbolic vote, as he was facing no significant opposition.

Still, Trump’s campaign was using Monday’s contest to test its organizational strength, deploying Cabinet secretaries, top Republican officials and Trump family members to the state.

Overseas, Paris is one of just three satellite caucus locations outside the U.S. and drew the biggest number of expat Iowans.

Voters came from Egypt, Italy, London and Amsterdam to gather in the French capital and choose their Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

Some are serving at U.S military bases. Some are studying abroad. Some had never met another Iowan abroad until Monday night.