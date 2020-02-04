Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel make their first public apperance following co-star controversy

LOS ANGELES — All seems well between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel after drama surrounding Timberlake and his co-star, E! Online reports.

In December, Justin Timberlake issued a public apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, for what he called “a strong lapse in judgment.”

In late-November, the singer and actor was photographed holding the hand of his co-star Alisha Wainwright. The two play lovers in an upcoming movie called “Palmer.”

Timberlake posted an emotional apology on social media.

According to E!, Biel walked the red carpet solo Monday night for the premiere of the third season of “Sinner”, a show she co-produces. After walking inside, Biel then met up with Timberlake, and the pair posed for photos.

At the time of the drama, Timberlake posted a heartfelt apology to his Instagram:

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he continued.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” Timberlake wrote. “I should have known better.”

“This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” he said.

Timberlake married Biel back in 2012. They have a son, 4, named Silas.