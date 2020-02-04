WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump finished his State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up the copy of his speech that she was given.

Trump delivered his speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday on the night before the Senate will likely vote to acquit him in the impeachment trial.

It wasn’t the only awkward moment of note between the two.

When Trump arrived in the House chamber earlier in the evening, he handed Pelosi a folder with a copy of his speech and she put her hand out for a handshake.

The president instead turned to face the chamber.

The Democrat literally shrugged it off. She sat behind the president during the speech, just a few feet away.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence is at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP