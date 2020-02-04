PD: Two men charged after shooting gun on the way home from a Shelton bar

SHELTON — Police say two men have been charged after firing a gun on their way home from a bar.

According to police, the incident happened on January 22nd around 11:30 p.m. Police said they had received a complaint of shots fired in the area of Willoughby Roud and Independence Drive.

Detectives investigated and reportedly found “numerous shell casings” near stop signs in the area.

Police said their investigation led to 31-year-old Michael White of Seymour, and 27-year-old Kenneth Banks of Shelton. According to police, White and Banks were drinking that night at area bars and were firing the gun on the way home.

Police said Detectives had seized all the registered firearms from White and Banks. White reportedly also had an unregistered, banned, assault rifle that was also seized.

Police said White and Banks turned themselves in to police this week. Both were charged with Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm Under an Intoxicating Liquor, Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, and Brach of Peace 2nd Degree.

White was additionally charged with Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon.

Both men were released on bond, and are expected back in court on February 13th and 18th respectively.