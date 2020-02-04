× Reports: Dodgers agree to trade deal for Mookie Betts, David Price

BOSTON –According to SportsCenter, the Red Sox have agreed to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Senior writer for the Athletic and FOXSports contributor, Ken Rosenthal has said the Minnesota Twins are also involved in the trade.

#Dodgers sending RHP Kenta Maeda to #MNTwins for RHP Brusdar Graterol, who will be part of package going to #RedSox, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2020

Betts won the MVP in 2018, while Price won the Cy Young award in 2012.

Both players were part of the 2018 World Series team.

As of this time, the deal has not been finalized.

Breaking: The Dodgers have agreed to a deal with the Red Sox that would send Mookie Betts and starter David Price to the Dodgers, sources familiar with the deal tell @JeffPassan. Deal is pending medical reviews. pic.twitter.com/NFKJ5AtJBs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2020