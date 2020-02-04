AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Reports: Dodgers agree to trade deal for Mookie Betts, David Price

Posted 9:48 PM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 09:52PM, February 4, 2020

BOSTON –According to SportsCenter,  the Red Sox have agreed to trade Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Senior writer for the Athletic and FOXSports contributor, Ken Rosenthal has said the Minnesota Twins are also involved in the trade.

Betts won the MVP in 2018, while Price won the Cy Young award in 2012.

Both players were part of the 2018 World Series team.

As of this time, the deal has not been finalized.

