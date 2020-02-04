Sacred Heart School in New Britain may close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN — A 124 year tradition at Sacred Heart School may come to end in New Britain.

The Kindergarten through 8th grade school and the last catholic school in the city, may be closing its doors due to low enrollment and costs.

Msgr. Daniel Plocharczyk, an alum and Parish Pastor, made the announcement to the school community last week.

“We have to see for ourselves, we talked to all the parents last week and we told them you know it’s up to you to make the commitment,” Plocharczyk said.

Parents and school community members recently started a petition that has close to 2,000 signatures hoping to attract community support.

“Not only is it about the religion but our children are well-rounded individuals, they are taught morality,they taught to do the right thing,” parent and alum Alicia Cox said.

The school community is hoping to attract more students in hopes to at the very least stay open long enough to celebrate 125 years and allow for current 7th graders to graduate 8th grade next school year.

For more information or to offer monetary help, you can call the school at 860-229-7663.