State mulls reform to bail laws that critics say favor rich

Connecticut officials are debating whether to curtail the use of cash bail to even the playing field between rich and poor.

The current system allows people with means to post multimillion-dollar bonds in murder cases while poor defendants are locked up on misdemeanor charges because they don’t have even a few hundred dollars to post bail.

The state Sentencing Commission has begun studying the issue.

Critics of cash bail cite the case of Fotis Dulos, who posted $6 million bail last month after being charged with murder in the disappearance of his estranged wife. He died Thursday after a suicide attempt.