TSA in Miami may stop travelers who have Super Bowl program in their luggage

MIAMI — Airport officials are asking passengers with Super Bowl LIV programs to not place the programs in their checked luggage.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport announced through Twitter that the metallic material in the program could “trigger a thorough inspection of your bags.”

Programs from #SuperBowl are cool, just not in your checked baggage. The metallic material in the program could trigger a thorough inspection of your bags. Help us help you transition smoothly through #FLL by carrying that program with you and placing it in a separate bin. pic.twitter.com/EnrDqe8gKf — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) February 1, 2020

Miami International suggested that passengers place the programs in their carry-on bags, then it its own bin at the TSA checkpoint.

Make sure @TSA doesn’t call a foul on you when going through the checkpoint. Keep your #SBLIV 🏈 program in your carry-on luggage and then place it in its own bin at the checkpoint. #BigDay2020

👉: https://t.co/VZg9WuFxcN pic.twitter.com/k02MzItBZP — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) February 3, 2020

Hazen Paper Company of Holyoke, Mass. provides the eye-catching, decorative hologram for the Super Bowl game day program each year, and for 2020 they are excited about the final product.

“Every year we create the special hologram for the stadium edition cover,” said Hazen Paper owner John Hazen. “This is a special thing.”

