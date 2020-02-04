Two Arkansas chemistry professors charged for making meth in classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Henderson State chemistry professors have been officially charged for allegedly manufacturing meth in college lab.

Author: THV11 Digital

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Charges have officially been filed against former chemistry professors David Bateman, 45, and Dr. Bradley Rowland, 40, for manufacturing meth, possession, including advanced penalties for manufacturing meth in a Drug Free Zone (on or within 1,000 feet of a public college or university).

According to court documents, in December of 2019, the Clark County Sheriff's Office received information from HSU's legal team of the two professors acting in a way "that lead such faculty members to believe that these persons were involved in some type of illegal activity."

Documents also state that the suspects exhibited weight loss and were "extremely guarded" about who was in their laboratories and when.

In October, the Reynolds Science Center building on the Arkadelphia campus was evacuated and closed after an "undetermined chemical odor" was reported, police said.

Three weeks after the building was closed, Reynolds was reopened after a third-party environmental service company tested the building and indicated that the science center met all EPA recommendations.