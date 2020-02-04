VERIFY: Fact-checking President Trump’s third State of the Union address

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 8:37 PM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 08:53PM, February 4, 2020
Our VERIFY researchers will be fact-checking President Trump’s State of the Union and the Democratic response in real-time once the speech begins.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will go before the American people and a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night to deliver his third State of the Union address.

The speech comes less than 24 hours before the Senate is expected to vote to acquit the president in his impeachment trial.

Following Trump’s address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar will deliver the Democratic response.

Our VERIFY researchers will be fact-checking the claims and statements from both in real-time once the speech begins.

Refresh this story throughout the night to see updates on what our team has VERIFIED.

