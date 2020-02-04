Victim of Norwalk Mall Mayhem Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK - Three weeks ago, shoppers at the brand new SoNo Collection, in Norwalk, were going about their business when, all of a sudden, some started taking cover thinking they heard gunshots.

42-year-old Jason Gilbertie, of Norwalk, was far more calm in Norwalk Superior Court today than when he decided to destroy the cosmetics section of Bloomingdale’s on January 13.

Just before Gilbertie’s unprovoked counter cleaning, he had an odd encounter with a man and his daughter.

“When I got off the escalator, this guy approached me, normal looking guy, nothing unusual about him other than he was smoking a cigarette and he just hauled off and hit me,” one of Gilbertie’s assault victims told FOX61 on the condition of anonymity Tuesday.

The victim said he was stunned.

“I saw stars and my eye started bleeding and I shouted to my daughter to get away,” he said.

Then, according to the victim, he says Gilbertie started coming toward him. So, he threw a garbage can at his feet.

“Then, I saw another one,” he said. “So, I picked that one up and I threw that at him and, when I threw the second one at him, he headed into Bloomingdale’s,” the victim said.

That is when Gilbertie started going on a rampage at the cosmetics counters.

"Two security guards came down. A man and a woman and I said don’t go near him, don’t go near him. Wait for the police. But, they did and he punched the male security guard"

Gilbertie was hit with numerous charges and today was ordered to stay away from the victim we spoke with.

A judge told him, “No acts or threats of violence with regard to this person. Don’t contact him in any manner. Ok, sir.?”

“Yes, Your Honor."

The victim was relieved to find out Gilbertie remains in custody because he still feels vulnerable.

“It really changes your perspective, even though it was a minor incident,” the victim said. “And everybody, I’m fine. Thank God nothing happened to my daughter.”

The victim says he sustained a concussion and required numerous stitches, but he’s now feeling fine.

Right after the incident, a Bloomingdale’s loss prevention specialist told police the estimated damage was in the neighborhood of $100,000.

According to witness statements, a mall security guard was also punched in the face and had a container smashed over one of his arms by Gilbertie.

during the destruction, a female security guard, in her witness statement, told police she warned Gilbertie to get back. However, when he continued to approach her, she sprayed him with mace.