Warmer, cloudy Tuesday with a chance for a rain shower

While temperatures will most likely be in the low/mid 50s today, some computer models show us jumping up to near 60, even with a lot of cloud cover. Either way, it’ll be well above average!

Temperatures cool down on Wednesday with the chance for a rain/snow shower. We’re not expecting enough to cause big issues.

Thursday is a bigger concern. We’re still trying to figure out precipitation type but right now it looks like a quick burst of snow in the morning changing to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain, followed by a change to all rain. Yuck! We’re not expecting much snow accumulation before the changeover but roads could still be slippery and sloppy, especially in the morning.

Then on Friday it looks like “just” a cold rain. So this will be a long-duration mess for us this week.

There’s another window for storminess on Sunday. But 6 days out it’s way too soon to be nervous or excited about anything just yet.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain showers. Warmer, with highs into the 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain showers, with some wintry mix possible in northern CT. Lows: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning slick spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Early morning snow and ice changing over to rain. Possibly a tough AM commute. Some PM drying. High: Mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain. High: Upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance rain/snow. Watching a nearby storm. High: Mid 30s.

