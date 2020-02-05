ISTANBUL, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 05: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "ISTANBUL SECURITY DIRECTORATE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Officials work around the site after a passenger plane skidded off the runway in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, breaking into two, on February 05, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. Several firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the area. Sabiha Gokcen Airport has been temporarily closed to air traffic. (Photo by Istanbul Security Directorate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
52 hurt after plane skids off Istanbul runway, breaks into pieces
A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces.
Authorities say at least 52 passengers have been injured. Passengers were seen being evacuated through cracks in the plane.
Television footage shows serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be smashed into three pieces.
NTV television reported the plane caught fire after skidding but said the blaze has been extinguished.
The plane, belonging to low-cost airline Pegasus, arrived from the city of Izmir.
Turkey’s Transportation Ministry says it was carrying 177 passengers.
Flights are being diverted to Istanbul’s main airport.