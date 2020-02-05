× 52 hurt after plane skids off Istanbul runway, breaks into pieces

A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces.

Authorities say at least 52 passengers have been injured. Passengers were seen being evacuated through cracks in the plane.

Television footage shows serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be smashed into three pieces.

NTV television reported the plane caught fire after skidding but said the blaze has been extinguished.

The plane, belonging to low-cost airline Pegasus, arrived from the city of Izmir.

Turkey’s Transportation Ministry says it was carrying 177 passengers.

Flights are being diverted to Istanbul’s main airport.