A reason the cheer at the Capitol, courtesy of the Sacred Heart Cheerleaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The State of the State Address is among the busiest days at the Connecticut State Capitol and no matter what side of the aisle law makers sat on, they all cheered for the Sacred Heart Cheerleaders.

The Pioneers all-women's team returned from Orlando two weeks ago with the title of National Champions in cheerleading. The team was invited to be part of the festivities at the State Capitol and were recognized on both the Senate and House floors.

"We never thought any of this was going to happen," said Senior co-captain Jessie Esposito.

After doing an impromptu cheer for in both chambers, the team was greeted by Governor Ned Lamont who said, "To get this recognition from around the country as number one, the best, God Bless the Sacred Heart Cheerleaders."

Sacred Heart Cheerleading coach CJ Sereno said, "we still feel like we are on cloud nine."

Each team member was presented with a citation from the Governor, Sereno added, "we were the underdogs and brought home that title."