× Advocacy group announce initiative to protect religious exemptions regarding vaccines

HARTFORD — Informed Choice Connecticut (ICCT) will announce a campaign calling for the protection of religious exemptions when it comes to vaccines.

The group expressed concerns with the state possibly removing religious exemptions during their regular legislative session. ICT said it “would infringe upon a freedom that Connecticut citizens have safeguarded for more than sixty years.”

Expected to attend the announcement is State Representative Jack Hennessy (D-Bridgeport), New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel Holley (D-Roselle), Dr. Randy Townbridge, Attorney Kevin Barry of ‘First Freedoms’, and Attorney Mary Holland of ‘Children’s Health Defense’.

Also expected to attend the announcement are members of several other activist groups including Health Choice Connecticut, Connecticut Freedom Alliance, Active Citizenry USA, and Dads 4 Freedom CT along with other parents.

The announcement is expected to take place around 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.