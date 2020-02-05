Bristol library offering Lego challenge every Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL -- If you can make it, you can imagine it and at Manross Library in Bristol, young minds are being inspired with Lego Club.

Lego Club takes place every Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. for kids to enjoy out of the box tasks and challenges, all surrounding Lego.

FOX61 caught up with Hunter Heath and his father where they encouraged creative minds all while building something that floats.

Bryon, Hunter’s father explained, “Oh yea he has quite the imagination with his boat with missiles lights and all that stuff today”.

While the achievement may be simple the library is encouraging so much more.

“There’s a trend in libraries right now about getting STEM programming in and LEGOs is a really great way to get kids into that space” Said Evelyn Fisher, the Assistant Branch Liberian. "With the STEM they're able to do a lot of the engineering part...especially today with the boat that floats or something that float, they have to do a little trail and error."

For more information on Lego Club, click here.