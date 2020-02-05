Connecticut residents taking in students and their families impacted by earthquakes in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Families from Puerto Rico are coming to Connecticut in the wake of the recent earthquakes that have devastated the island.

School systems are seeing an influx of new students coming over from Puerto Rico.

Waterbury schools have 51 new students enrolled and Hartford Schools have 50 new students.

But, school isn’t the only resource these families need.

“The challenges range from not having adequate housing to needed additional supports; transportation, mental health supports for not only students, but for families,” says Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford’s Superintendent of Schools.

Families are coming to Connecticut with nothing, weeks after they’ve been forced from their homes due to devastating earthquakes that have rocked the island over the last month.

Just Tuesday, a magnitude 5 earthquake struck the island. According to the US Geological Survey, it was the 11th earthquake of at least that size in the last 30 days.

“We immediately activated our team the minute we learned of the first earthquake, so we do anticipate getting additional students,” says Dr. Torres-Rodriguez.

Dr. Torres-Rodriguez says students need additional resources. Hartford Public Schools are providing supplies and winter coats for students. They’re also directing people to call 2-1-1 for housing assistance. There is always a need for more resources.

“What we do know is that there’s a great network of services that are available and right now the piece that’s important is how we connect individuals to services that are available,” says President and CEO of United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, Paula Gilberdo. “Then, when we find out that there are gaps, that’s what we will use our ALICE Fund to cover.”

The United Way’s ALICE Fund will be used to help children relocating from Puerto Rico find housing, food, healthcare and other services. The United Way says the best way to help people coming to the state from Puerto Rico is to donate to the ALICE fund because that money goes right to the services they will use.

To donate, click here.

