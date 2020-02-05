× Connecticut woman hoping to build success on FOX’s Lego Masters

HARTFORD – When 18 people battle it out on FOX’s new Lego-building competition show tonight, Redding artist Jessica Ragzy Ewud will be in the mix.

Ewud, 29, is hoping to use her skills as an artist to win it all on the show.

Ewud was selected out of thousands of applicants to be on the show. She describes her art as “pop science” and has used Lego bricks in the past. Her 4,000 piece “Lego Lincoln” piece was on display at Rockefeller Center in New York City. She and her teammate Sam were featured in a Super Bowl commercial that showed some tense moments between the two.

Now we're making reality television. 👏 Build with #LEGOMastersFOX — premiering Wednesday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/wEjzMOIRvc — LEGO Masters FOX (@LEGOMastersFOX) February 2, 2020

The show is hosted by actor Will Arnett, who lent his voice to the Batman character on the 2014 “The Lego Movie.”

“Lego Masters” premieres at 9:00 p.m. on FOX61.