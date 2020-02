× Crews responding to 2-alarm house fire in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – Fire crews are battling a 2-alarm fire at a home on Mohawk Street. That’s off Wadsworth St., not far from Snow School.

The first call came in just about 2 p.m. Crews from the Middletown and Westfield fire houses are responding.

This is breaking news story – we’ll bring you more information as it comes in.