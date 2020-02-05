Cromwell PD looking for teens who struck officer, fled scene in stolen vehicle after stealing from Walmart

CROMWELL — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying two juveniles they say struck an officer and fled the scene after being questioned about a theft a WalMart store.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious incident at the WalMart on Berlin Road in Cromwell shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say upon arrival, they were advised two juveniles stole items from the store and their car was parked on the side of the building.

According to a release, the suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored Ford Explorer bearing a dealer plate: DD2977. Two individuals were sitting in the vehicle.

The officer on the passenger side of the vehicle spoke with the suspects through the open front passenger door, police said in the release.

Officers say as they attempted to gather information about the incident, the driver started the car, put it in reverse and accelerated.

According to the release, the officer on the passenger side was struck by the open door and thrown to the ground. The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects then fled the scene and continued driving at a high rate of speed throughout the parking lot and onto Rt. 372.

Police described the suspects as:

Passenger: 10-14 year old Hispanic male, approx. 4”8, with shoulder length hair.

Operator: 12-16 year old Black male, approx. 5’4”, with a low cut hair style.

Officials also determined the plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen in January 2020.

Anyone with information on the incident, vehicle or the suspects involved is asked to contacts the Cromwell Police’s Detective Jones or Detective Pietraroia at 860-635-7855 or 860-635-7854.