Family surprised by military homecoming during State of the Union speech

Posted 8:53 AM, February 5, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams kisses his wife Amy after surprising his family by returning early from deployment in Afghanistan during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Author: Erin Patterson

WASHINGTON — Amy Williams from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and her two young children were surprised with a military homecoming during the State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

President Donald Trump thanked the family for their sacrifice having Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams serving in Afghanistan for the past seven months. This was his fourth deployment.

Trump said Amy has worked full time while taking care of her family as her husband served overseas. The White House said Amy devotes hundreds of hours to helping military families.

When it seemed like Trump finished his statement about the Williams family, he said, “but Amy, there is one more thing. Tonight we have a very special surprise. I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight.”

The crowd started cheering and chanting “U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A.”

