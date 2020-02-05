Government officials react to Lamont’s State of State address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Governor Ned Lamont delivered his state of the state address Wednesday to a room full of lawmakers.

The governor acknowledging progress made with fiscal responsibility in the last year.

“We also boosted our state’s Rainy Day Fund to a record level that will protect key services, protect our most vulnerable residents, and protect our taxpayers through the next economic storm,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

Democratic leaders also echoing some of the the progress made in the last session.

“Getting done the increase of the minimum wage, the paid family medial leave bill we have a lot of hallmark achievements of that year and now we are looking ahead to 2020,” Senate President Martin Looney said.

While leaders from both side applauded the positive outcomes from 2019, senate minority republican leader Len Fasano said there were some broken promises.

“We were promised a property tax credit, I didn’t see that. I didn’t see anything for nursing homes, I didn’t see anything for the elderly services so there was lot of that missing,” Fasano said.

A truck-only tolls bill proposal remains on the table. Senate president Looney says they expect to take up a vote on the proposal the week of February 18. Republican leader remain opposed to any tolls in Connecticut.

“We have the money, we have the ability to do it. There is no reason to have people’s pockets picketed by the state of Connecticut one more time,” Republican House Minority Leader Themis Klarides said.

Lawmakers are also expected to tackle proposals on legalizing marijuana, sports betting, healthcare costs and examining the statue of limitations on sexual assault.