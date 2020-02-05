× K9 officers helps find large ammo stockpile in Bolton home

BOLTON — A man was arrested after police found thousands gun rounds inside a home.

Police said K9 officers who specialize in weapon detection, were sent to the house of Michael Gramegna on Shoddy Mill Road on February 4.

The dogs found thousands of handgun and rifle rounds, several large capacity magazines and three long guns. One of the long guns was an assult-type rifle.

Gramegna, 42, was charged with violating a protective order. The order prohibitive him being at the home. He was also charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle with a license under suspension and falsifying a marker place.

Gramegna is being held on $2 million bond.