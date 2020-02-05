Pelosi shrugs off not getting handshake from Trump at State of the Union address

Author: TEGNA

WASHINGTON — Before President Donald Trump started his State of the Union address Tuesday evening, he didn’t shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand.

Trump handed folders to both Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi before turning around to face the podium and the full chamber of the House of Representatives. After receiving the folder, Pelosi put her hand out to shake Trump’s hand. Rather than shake her hand, Trump turned to face the chamber instead.

The Democrat shrugged it off. She sat behind the president during the speech, just a few feet away.

Later Tuesday night, Pelosi tweeted a photo of her reaching for a handshake with the President and said, “Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot.”

Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to try and replace him.