Police: Suspect in Greenwich suitcase murder trial pleas guilty

GREENWICH– On February 5, 2019, Valerie Reyes was found dead off of Glenville Road. Her body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in the woods.

Police arrested Reyes’ ex-boyfriend, Javier DaSilva-Rojas, in Queens days later in connection with her death.

A year later, Greenwich police released a statement saying that DaSilva-Rojas plead guilty to the charge of kidnapping resulting in death.

“Although justice has been served, we remain saddened by the loss of Valerie and sincerely hope that her family will find peace and a sense of closure to this tragedy,” said the press release.

DaSilva-Rojas is scheduled to be in court May 21 and is expected to be sentenced to at least 30 years in prison, said police.

If you, or someone you know, is involved in an abusive or dangerous relationship, please reach out for help. In Greenwich, Domestic Abuse Services are available from the YWCA at (203) 622-0003 or ywcagreenwich.org. Counselors are available 24/7 and their assistance is confidential.