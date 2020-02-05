× President Trump tweets in response to his impeachment acquittal

WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump was acquitted Wednesday afternoon of both impeachment charges.

In response, the President tweeted from his account a 30 second video of him staying in office.

The video shows a Time Magazine cover with a big blue “Trump 2024” sign followed by other signs of four-year intervals. The signs eventually ends at 4EVA. This tweet is pinned to the top of his Twitter page.

The President also tweeted that he will make a statement tomorrow at 12 p.m. “to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!”

I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

The final vote count on the first charge came to 48 guilty, 52 not guilty on the first article of impeachment. On the vote for the second article of impeachment, the count came to 47 guilty, 53 not guilty.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, which made any effort to remove Trump unlikely. The support of at least two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 senators, was needed to convict and remove Trump from office.

The vote brought an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.