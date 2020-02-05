Silver Alert issued for 6 missing siblings from Putnam

PUTNAM — A Silver Alert was issued for six missing siblings from Putnam.

Jenna, Patrick, Brendan,Heather, Sarah, and Kerry Stebbins are believed to be traveling with their mother, Heidi Boyle. Police believe she took the children to avoid DCF intervention.

Police are not conducting a criminal investigation.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Boyle and her children are urged to contact the Putnam Police Department at (860)928-6565 or by email at www.putnampolice.com. All information will be kept confidential.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.