Subway to layoff 300 employees in Milford

MILFORD — Subway officials confirmed Wednesday hundreds of local employees will be laid off, as the company ‘reacts quickly to the changing needs of the business.’

Officials for the sub sandwich company said in a statement, reducing jobs is never an easy decision, however they would be able to better meet those needs by simplifying the company with a smaller and nimbler workforce.

Approximately 300 positions will eliminated at Subway’s Global headquarters in Milford, according to the statement.

“We must do what we can to fully support our owners and our guests in every neighborhood in which we do business,” Marcus wrote. “Our focus remains on ensuring Subway guests get great service and value at every restaurant they visit.”

Subway’s Sr, Director of PR, Alan Marcus said Wednesday the company gives its franchise owners full support and tools they need to help them grow and be successful, as they strengthen their overall business performance.

The decision was made to deliver on that strategy, Marcus said.