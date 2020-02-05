Timing out a wintry mix storm for Thursday morning; what you need to know

We are on the weather watch for a wintry mix across Connecticut early Thursday morning. This is not going to be a major ice event for us but it doesn’t take much to cause slippery roads.

Precipitation will start around or after midnight Wednesday night as snow or sleet (maybe a mix of both). We’re not expecting much if any accumulation before the changeover to sleet and freezing rain (for the morning commute).

Check out some of the forecast details in this picture:

Sleet and ice changes to rain from south to north throughout the morning, so the biggest concern is the morning drive on Thursday. Rain tapers off and becomes lighter by the afternoon. We may have some leftover drizzle with abundant cloud cover during the rest of the day on Thursday.

After that, more rain returns to the forecast for Friday, and it may be falling heavily at times. It looks pretty much like a washout of a day. 1″ to 2″ of rainfall is likely during the day Friday before it tapers off in time for Saturday.