Weather Watch: Tracking wintry-mix tonight into Thursday

There are a few leftover rain/snow showers out there this morning, but otherwise the rest of the day looks dry with clouds breaking for some afternoon sun. Temperatures will be cooler though with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Then we are on the weather watch for a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday morning. This is not going to be a major ice event for us but it doesn’t take much to cause slippery roads.

Precipitation will start around or after midnight Wednesday night as snow or sleet (maybe a mix of both). We’re not expecting much if any accumulation before the changeover to sleet and freezing rain (for the morning commute).

Then we slowly change to rain from south to north through the day. So the biggest concern is the morning drive on Thursday. Rain tapers off and becomes lighter through the afternoon.

Then Friday looks like a super soaker with rain coming down heavy at times. It’s a close call, but some towns cold change over to a bit of snow to finish things off late Friday afternoon – Friday evening.

Saturday looks sunny and pleasant. We’re watching a nearby storm for Sunday but right now it looks like it may *just* miss us. We’ll keep you posted.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: A few morning slick spots as rain/snow showers finish up. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

TONIGHT: Snow/wintry mix and rain develops in the early morning hours, changing to freezing rain and plain rain by dawn. Lows: 30-38.

THURSDAY: Ice changing over to rain. Possibly a tough AM commute. Some PM drying. High: Mid-upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Rain heavy at times. Could end as wet snow in spots before tapering off late-day and at night. High: Upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Watching a nearby storm. High: Mid-upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance rain/snow shower. High: low-mid 40s.

