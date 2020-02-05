× Woman pronounced dead at the scene of a Waterbury condo fire.

WATERBURY — Police say a woman was found dead inside a Waterbury condo this morning while crews battled a fire.

First responders were called to 32 Manville Street around 7 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The fire was at the condominiums found at the address.

While inside, firefighters found an adult woman inside one of the condo units. She was removed, and crews extinguished the fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. The woman’s identity is not known at this time.

Police say Waterbury Detectives and the Forensic Unit are helping the investigation into the fire. The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has been contacted.