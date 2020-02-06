Full list of closures and delays
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell

Posted 10:59 AM, February 6, 2020, by

“They say it’s magic. I say it’s faith,” her mother said.

Author: Dale Greenstein (WTSP)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Everything looked normal at first.

Lillian Grace Borden was born on Sept. 5 after an uneventful pregnancy. She was a beautiful, and seemingly healthy, baby girl. To her parents, she was perfect.

But ABC7 says a nurse noticed something wasn’t quite right. Lily wasn’t moving her arms and legs they way a newborn should, and an MRI revealed something on her brain stem.

It was an aggressive tumor. Doctors said, because of its location, surgery simply wasn’t an option.

“It was a really bad situation,” Dr. Caroline Hastings told Fox10.

Chemotherapy was Lily’s only hope. After a round of general chemo, her parents got the go-ahead to put her on a new, targeted kind of chemotherapy.

And it worked.

Three weeks later, Lily’s tumor was gone.

“Everyone in the hospital is in shock,” Lillian’s mother Leann told ABC7.

“They say it’s magic. I say it’s faith.”

Doctors at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, Cali. officially declared her cancer-free in January, and Lily got to ring the bell – with a little help from mom and dad.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.