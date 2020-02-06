EL PASO, TEXAS - AUGUST 05: Volunteers stand with handmade crosses memorializing the victims of a mass shooting at a makeshift memorial outside Walmart, where the shooting took place, on August 5, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. The shooting left at least 22 people dead. The crosses were made by retired carpenter Greg Zanis, who has made thousands of crosses for victims of mass shootings and disasters. A 21-year-old white male shooting suspect was taken into custody in the city which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
AP source: Suspect that killed 22 in Walmart shooting faces hate crime charges
EL PASO, TX — The government has filed hate crime charges against a man who said he was targeting Mexicans and shot to death 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in August.
Word of the changes comes from a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press.
That source says a multi-count federal indictment against suspected gunman Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, is expected to be announced later Thursday at a news conference in El Paso.
The person who spoke to AP had direct knowledge of the case but was not authorized to disclose details of the indictment before the public announcement.
EL PASO, TX – AUGUST 4: In this handout photo provided by the El Paso Police Department, Patrick Crusius, 21, poses for a booking photo August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Crusius is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of 22 people at an El Paso Walmart August 4. (Photo by El Paso Police Department via Getty Images)