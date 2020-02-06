× Bridgeport transportation aide gets suspended sentence in abuse case

BRIDGEPORT — A former school bus monitor caught on surveillance video physically abusing a non-verbal autistic teenager has been given a suspended sentence.

Joseph Jean-Felix received a five-year suspended sentence and three years of probation on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old Fairfield man pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a child, third-degree assault and unlawful restraint.

The 15-year-old boy’s parents went to Fairfield police in December 2018 when their son came home from school with bruising and red marks on his wrists and arms.

Police viewed bus video and saw Jean-Felix hit the boy and bend his fingers.

He apologized in court.

41.179226 -73.189438