WUHAN, CHINA - JANUARY 24: Medical staffs sterilize the main building of Jinyintan Hospital on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subway and ferry services have been temporarily closed and officials have asked residents told to stay in town in order to help stop the outbreak of a strain of coronavirus that has killed 17 people and infected over 500 in places as far away as the United States. This week marks the start of Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the busiest season for Chinese travellers. (Photo by Getty Images)
China opens new hospitals for virus patients, deaths top 560
WUHAN, CHINA - JANUARY 24: Medical staffs sterilize the main building of Jinyintan Hospital on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subway and ferry services have been temporarily closed and officials have asked residents told to stay in town in order to help stop the outbreak of a strain of coronavirus that has killed 17 people and infected over 500 in places as far away as the United States. This week marks the start of Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the busiest season for Chinese travellers. (Photo by Getty Images)
China has finished building a second new hospital to isolate and treat patients of a virus that has killed more than 560 people and continues to spread, disrupting travel and people’s lives and fueling economic fears.
A first group of patients was expected to start testing a new antiviral drug, as China also moved people with milder symptoms into makeshift hospitals at sports centers and other public spaces.
The health care system in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected, has been overwhelmed with the thousands of ill patients.
A new, 1,500-bed hospital specially built for virus patients opened days after a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms began taking patients.