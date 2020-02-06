× China opens new hospitals for virus patients, deaths top 560

China has finished building a second new hospital to isolate and treat patients of a virus that has killed more than 560 people and continues to spread, disrupting travel and people’s lives and fueling economic fears.

A first group of patients was expected to start testing a new antiviral drug, as China also moved people with milder symptoms into makeshift hospitals at sports centers and other public spaces.

The health care system in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected, has been overwhelmed with the thousands of ill patients.

A new, 1,500-bed hospital specially built for virus patients opened days after a 1,000-bed hospital with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms began taking patients.